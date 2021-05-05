Watch
Court upholds California governor's use of emergency powers

Nic Coury/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Big Sur, Calif. A California appeals court has upheld Newsom's emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. The 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled Wednesday, May 5, 2021, for the Democratic governor in a lawsuit brought by two Republican lawmakers. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
Posted at 2:50 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:50:01-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court has upheld Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three judges from the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento on Wednesday overturned a lower court saying Newsom overstepped his authority.

The case emerged from a lawsuit by two Republican state legislators. They said Newsom issued emergency orders in what amounted to one-man rule.

Newsom did everything from halt evictions to allow marriages to be conducted by video or teleconference.

The appeals court agreed that the governor acted within the broad emergency authority granted him amid crisis.

Kiley and Gallagher said they would appeal to the state Supreme Court.

