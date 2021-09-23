Watch
COVID creates dire shortage of teachers, school staff

Haven Daley/AP
In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages. But the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stresses of teaching in the COVID-era caused a spike in teacher retirements and resignations. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they've never seen.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Schools have welcomed students back to classrooms but face a new challenge: a shortage of teachers and staff the likes of which some districts say they have never seen.

Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, but the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem.

One school official in California calls it “the most acute shortage of labor" he's ever seen.

Similar scenarios are playing out across the country as schools cope with a spike in retirements and a need to hire more teachers, counselors, tutors and aides to help children recover make up for learning losses.

