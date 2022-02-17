Watch
Crime, homelessness frame race for mayor of Los Angeles

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - A trashed punching bag is left at a homeless encampment on the side of the CA-101 highway in Echo Park neighborhood in Los Angeles Tuesday, May 11, 2021. From homelessness to rising crime, Los Angeles residents are unhappy and frustrated. The campaign for the city's next mayor will test if voters in the liberal-minded city could embrace a new mayor with a tough approach to crime and sprawling homeless encampments that have spread into virtually every neighborhood. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:34:43-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The contest to become the next mayor of Los Angeles can be distilled into a single question with no easy answer: Who can fix this mess?

From homelessness to rising crime, residents are unhappy and frustrated.

The campaign will test if voters in the liberal-minded city could embrace a new mayor with a tough approach to crime and sprawling homeless encampments that have spread into virtually every neighborhood.

One of the leading candidates is Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a progressive favorite.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso — a Republican-turned-Democrat — says politicians can't solve the problems created on their watch.

