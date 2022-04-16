Watch
DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles at a memorial in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. The April 3 shooting, which left six dead and 12 wounded, occurred near the state Capitol, an area that in recent years has been rattled by rising crime, protests and the economic drubbing of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 18:58:51-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents in a deadly downtown Sacramento shooting reveal that three of the six who died were involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout.

At least one of them fired a weapon while another boasted before the killing about shooting rival members.

The information was contained in documents filed Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney's office.

Court documents say suspect Smiley Martin and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi posted on social media earlier in the day that they wanted to shoot rival gang members.

The Sacramento Bee was first to report on the filings. The April 3 shootout wounded a dozen others.

