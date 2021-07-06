Daughter: Slain LA woman was bound, wrapped in blanket

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles homicide detectives have asked for public help in finding out who killed a woman who was found bound in her home.

Police say the body of 53-year-old Fatima Johnson was discovered by her daughters on Sunday after not hearing from her for several days and obtaining a key from a relative so they could enter her apartment. Paramedics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Johnson’s daughter Tyesa Harvey tells Fox 11 her mother was bound and wrapped in a blanket. Police say no suspects have been identified.