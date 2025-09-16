Deadline approaching to enter the CA State Parks photo contest

The deadline to submit to the California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest is approaching, and community members are invited to participate for a chance to win several prizes.

The photo contest encourages park visitors and photography enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels to capture the natural beauty, recreational activities, and unique landscapes of California’s state parks.

Submissions must be made by Sept. 30.

Photo submissions must be taken in a California state park. Participants can enter up to three photos in the following categories:



Scenic Landscapes — Natural beauty across all seasons

Wildlife & Nature — Flora, fauna, and ecosystems

Recreation & Activities — Hiking, surfing, camping, and more

People in Parks — Enjoying parks responsibly and sustainably

California History — Cultural and historic sites in parks

There is no entry fee to participate in the contest.

Officials say category winners will win a California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass ($195 value, vehicle entrance to 134 state parks) and will be featured in the California State Parks Foundation’s 2027 calendar.

Honorable mentions will be showcased in an online gallery and on social media.

All winners will also receive a 2027 calendar.

According to organizers, submissions will be judged on creativity and originality, technical quality, relevance to the category, emotional impact and storytelling, and aesthetic appeal.

For official contest rules, photo guidelines, and more information, visit the California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest webpage.

“We’re excited to review the submissions to the California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation, in a press release. “This is a fun opportunity for Californians to highlight and raise awareness for the parks they love.”

For Californians inspired by photographing their state parks, there is an additional upcoming opportunity. California State Parks is launching a photo contest inspired by the state’s 175th anniversary.

Through Oct. 9, Californians can celebrate the state’s natural beauty and history by submitting a photo from one of 280 state parks in up to five categories for a chance to win special prizes.

For more information on the contest, visit the California State Parks 2025 photo contest webpage.