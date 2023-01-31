Deadline Tuesday for Covered California enrollment

The deadline to enroll in health insurance through Covered California for 2023 is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Covered California is the state’s marketplace to buy low-cost insurance with financial assistance.

In the 10 years since the program has been available, the number of uninsured Californians has fallen from 17% to 7%.

“The real advantage is we are the only place you can come to receive financial assistance to help bring the cost of that coverage down," said Jessica Altman, Covered California Executive Director. "Ninety percent of the people covered through Covered California today are receiving financial assistance. They are receiving an average of nearly $500 per month off of their monthly premium, covering an average of over 80% of the cost of monthly coverage.”

The deadline to sign up is Tuesday at midnight.

Altman says you can apply online at coveredca.com and as long as the process is started by midnight, you will be able to complete the sign-up process.

You can also call Covered California at (800) 300-1506 for more information.