Death of Kern County inmate investigated as homicide

This March 2, 2021, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Alfredo Valenzuela at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, Calif. Authorities say the death of 50-year-old inmate Valenzuela at a Southern California prison is being investigated as a homicide. Valenzuela was found unresponsive Saturday, April 30, 2022, in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison and was pronounced dead a short time later. Valenzuela's cellmate, Noe Herrera, was moved to the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation. (CDCR via AP)
Posted at 6:04 AM, May 02, 2022
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 50-year-old inmate at a Southern California prison is being investigated as a homicide.

Corrections officials say Alfredo Valenzuela was found unresponsive Saturday in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. Valenzuela’s cellmate, 36-year-old Noe Herrera, was moved to the prison’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine Valenzuela’s official cause of death.

