Defense says Durst had no motive, didn't kill close friend

Al Seib/AP
Robert Durst holds a device to read the real time spoken script as he appears in the courtroom of Judge Mark E. Windham as attorney's begin opening statements in the trial of the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 22:48:36-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defense lawyer said multimillionaire Robert Durst had no motive to murder his close friend Susan Berman and had nothing to do with her death.

Attorney Dick DeGuerin told jurors Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court there was no evidence tying Durst to the killing in 2000 or to the disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982.

Prosecutors say Durst silenced Berman before she could tell police that she provided an alibi in the suspected killing of Kathie Durst.

The attorneys presented an abbreviated opening statement following a 14-month recess because of the pandemic.

