Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles.
Edward Buck
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 10:32:54-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a wealthy Democratic donor on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and other overdoses.

Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court Tuesday, which could lead to a life sentence.

Prosecutors say Buck paid men and provided drugs in return for sex acts. The 66-year-old Buck had pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers say neither fatal overdose victim died from meth and that many of the alleged victims were drug addicts.

Buck's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

