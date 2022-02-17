Watch
Department: Woman armed with knife shot by LA County deputy

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020, file photo Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles. Villanueva says he will not enforce the county's vaccine mandate in his agency. Villanueva, who oversees the largest sheriff's department in the county with roughly 18,000 employees, said Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in a Facebook Live event that he does not plan to carry out the county's mandate, under which Los Angeles County employees had to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)
Alex Villanueva
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:35:08-05

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a woman armed with a knife was shot and killed when she charged at deputies in Lancaster.

A department statement says deputies were sent to the location on Abacus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a call about a family disturbance and a possibly mentally ill person.

The department says that during the interaction the woman charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Deputies and firefighters tried to aid the woman but she died at the scene.

No deputies were injured and no other details were immediately released.

