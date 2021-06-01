Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy died after being shot by a suspect who was later killed in a shootout with deputies in a desert community east of Los Angeles.

The incident began Monday afternoon when deputies tried to pull over a motorcycle without a license plate near Yucca Valley. The motorcyclist sped away and then ditched the bike and ran into open desert.

Officials say as deputies searched the area, the suspect opened fire on them. One deputy was shot and airlifted to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as as 43-year-old Sergeant Dominic Vaca.