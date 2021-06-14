Watch
Despite health woes, murder trial of Robert Durst continues

Alex Gallardo/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, Pool, File)
Robert Durst
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 14, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ordered that the murder trial of multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst will continue, despite defense requests for a delay because he’s in too much pain.

Durst's lawyers argued that he was in such pain from a urinary tract infection and other undiagnosed issues that he couldn't even stand up to dress for court.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Windham said that the jail system had declared Durst fit for trial, and testimony should resume.

Durst is on trial for the 2000 killing of his best friend, Susan Berman. He has pleaded not guilty.

