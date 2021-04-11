Watch
Disneyland Avengers Campus gets June debut after long delay

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Artwork for the Marvel film "Avengers: Endgame" appears on stage during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) on April 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. Disneyland said Thursday, April 8, 2021, that its new Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Cathleen Taff
Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 10:09:10-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Avengers, reassemble! Disneyland said Thursday that its new Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned.

The new section of the Anaheim park that brings Marvel heroes into the Magic Kingdom had been set to open last July, but was upended by the pandemic closure.

The park itself is scheduled to reopen April 30 after a shutdown of more than a year.

The Avengers Campus includes a Spider-Man attraction that allows riders to sling webs with their bare hands, and gives guests a chance to team up with Marvel heroes like Iron Man and Doctor Strange.

