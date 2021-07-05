Watch
Distemper outbreak in Southern California dogs, raccoons

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 15:57:28-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Veterinarians and wildlife managers are warning of an outbreak of distemper among young dogs and raccoons in inland Southern California.

The Southern California News Group reports that in nearly all cases, the animals become severely ill and do not survive, despite aggressive treatment.

An animal hospital in Murrieta has treated 15 to 20 dogs with canine distemper this year.

In a typical year the facility sees just one or two cases.

Officials urge residents to buy puppies only from reputable sources. The virus is not transferable to humans.

