DNA confirms coyote that attacked 2-year-old is dead

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows the pier and shoreline in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 2:35 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:35:14-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say DNA from a coyote that bit a girl on Southern California’s Huntington Beach last week matched samples from one of two coyotes shot and killed following the attack.

The 2-year-old child was hospitalized with bites to her head and face that were not considered life-threatening.

Huntington Beach police responded and shot two coyotes found in the area.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says samples taken from the girl’s wounds were used to confirm that the animal that bit her had been killed.

