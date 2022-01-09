Watch
Dog lost in wildfire rescued in snowy California mountains

Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 09, 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A dog separated from his owner last summer as a wildfire forced evacuations in California mountains was found after a backcountry skier spotted the animal in deep snow, prompting an intense rescue operation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Russ, a pit bull-terrier mix, ran away in August as the Caldor Fire roared toward South Lake Tahoe.

On Dec. 16, a man skiing west of Tahoe saw the dog and posted photos online. Rescuers tracked the animal in heavy snow and brought him down on a sled. Russ was in good health and within days was reunited with his family.

