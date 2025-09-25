Dozens of masked people smash cases and take off with jewelry in a California robbery

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — At least two dozen people wearing masks and some carrying pickaxes and handguns smashed jewelry cases and made off with bags full of items during a robbery at a San Francisco Bay area jewelry store, authorities said.

Video from the Monday robbery shows a stream of people wearing masks covering their faces entering the store and using the pickaxes to crack the glass cases and clear them out.

The shop's doors locked after the robbers were inside because of security measures put in place after the store was previously robbed, and at least one of the people fired a handgun at the door to get out, police said.

No one was injured, according to police.

Messages seeking more information were left Thursday with authorities.

The robbers then fled to cars waiting in a nearby lot, the San Ramon Police Department said. Officers tracked the vehicles from the air and were able to arrest several suspects, according to police.

In a statement posted to social media, Heller Jewelers expressed gratitude for “an outpouring of kindness” since the robbery and said it planned to reopen on Saturday.