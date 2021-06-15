Watch
Drought saps California reservoirs as hot, dry summer looms

Noah Berger/AP
A home destroyed in the 2020 North Complex Fire sits above Lake Oroville on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Oroville, Calif. At the time of this photo, the reservoir was at 39 percent of capacity and 46 percent of its historical average. California officials say the drought gripping the U.S. West is so severe it could cause one of the state's most important reservoirs to reach historic lows by late August, closing most boat ramps and shutting down a hydroelectric power plant during the peak demand of the hottest part of the summer. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:39:08-04

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California's reservoirs are shrinking quickly as a drought grips the western United States.

Reservoirs should be full this time of year as the sun melts the snowpack from a wet winter, but this past year was the third driest on record in terms of precipitation.

California's reservoirs are about 50% lower than they should be, and it's only going to get worse as the summer drags on.

State officials say one of their most important reservoirs, Lake Oroville, could reach record lows by late August or September.

That poses problems for farmers, fish, tourism and energy production.

