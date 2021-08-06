Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe

items.[0].image.alt
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc.
BearCub.jpg
Posted at 7:13 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 22:13:16-04

An injured bear cub that escaped from a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildfire has been sighted clinging to a tree in the area.

Officials at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center in South Lake Tahoe said Thursday they're optimistic he can be rescued a second time.

A spokesman said they've been following up on several reports the past two days of sightings of the cub.

He's nicknamed "Tamarack" after the Sierra wildfire that burned his paws.

The center released a photo of the bandaged cub in the tree. They're keeping his location secret until he's brought to safety.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today