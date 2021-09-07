Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Ex-cop guilty of taking bribes to escort drug shipments

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 19:35:18-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Montebello police officer has pleaded guilty to accepting at least $14,000 in bribes to escort illegal drug shipments and search a law enforcement database on behalf of a gang member.

Authorities say Rudolph Petersen entered the plea Tuesday to a federal bribery charge and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Petersen solicited cash bribes from a gang member, including taking $10,000 to escort a truck that Petersen believed was hauling illegally grown marijuana.

Authorities say he also searched a law enforcement database for information on someone the gang member believed was a snitch.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."