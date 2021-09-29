Watch
Ex-officer charged over sex videos sent to group chat

Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:33:02-04

PINOLE, Calif. (AP) — Court documents show a former police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area allegedly secretly filmed sex with two women and shared the recordings with a text message group called “The Mafia” while working for the Pinole Police Department.

The East Bay Times reported Monday that 24-year-old Anthony L. Vasquez was charged Monday with a felony count of eavesdropping and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors allege the filming occurred in Vasquez’s Hercules home.

Vasquez's attorney, Kellin Cooper, said the encounters and recordings were consensual and he expects Vasquez to be completely vindicated.

