Family: Boy killed by stray bullet at backyard Thanksgiving

KSBY News
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 14:42:11-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Family members say a 12-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while celebrating Thanksgiving in a San Diego backyard.

KNSD-TV reports that Maria Gaspar-Casillas says her nephew was hit in the back by a bullet that came through at least one fence.

She says family members tried to help Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos before paramedics arrived at the home in the Skyline neighborhood. She says the boy was taken to a hospital where he died.

KNSD says police have not confirmed the family's reports of a stray bullet. Police on Friday said authorities did not immediately have a suspect description.

