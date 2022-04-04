1 man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that killed 6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest connected with the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital city as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives.

Police said Dandre Martin, 26, was booked Monday as a “related suspect” on assault and illegal firearms charges.

Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area.

The arrest came as the six victims killed were identified Monday in the shooting that occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.

The three women who died were 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, and 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade.

The three men were 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, and 29-year-old Devazia Turner.

On Monday morning, small memorials with candles, balloons, and flowers had been placed near the crime scene.

Few details have been made public as police seek to piece together the incident and implore witnesses to come forward with tips and videos.