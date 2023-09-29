Watch Now
FDA announces cantaloupe recall in 19 states, including California

Posted at 6:36 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 21:36:18-04

More than 6,000 cases of Eagle Produce’s Kandy brand whole cantaloupe have been recalled in California and 18 other states due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The 6,456 cantaloupe cases were distributed between Sept. 6 and Sept. 15.

The list, courtesy of the FDA, shows the cantaloupe codes subject to recall.

BrandItem DescriptionUPC number CodeLot Code
KandyWhole Cantaloupe4050797901
KandyWhole Cantaloupe4050797900
KandyWhole Cantaloupe4050804918

Eagle Produce of Scottsdale, Arizona is cooperating with the FDA following their voluntary recall on Sept. 27. Customers who may have purchased the cantaloupe are urged not to consume them.

According to the FDA, salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems.

"Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain," the administration said.

No illnesses have been reported as of Sept. 27.

