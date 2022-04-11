Watch
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women's prison

Federal Prisons
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination at the federal women’s prison in California that has already been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:21:14-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” that the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination at a federal women’s prison in California.

The Dublin, California, facility has already been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel now wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the allegations after multiple whistleblower complaints were filed earlier this year.

The office has asked Garland to submit a report within 60 days.

Union officials say they repeatedly complained that staff and inmates were being exposed to potentially hazardous mold and asbestos, to no effect.

