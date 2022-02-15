Watch
Feds allege record $25 million in claims from jobless scam

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors, accounting for more than a quarter of all such climbs nationally and raising concerns about a return of widespread fraud, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 14, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an unemployment scam operated out of California prisons sought a record $25 million from the state and U.S. governments.

Federal authorities said Friday it netted more than $5 million that went for vehicles, furniture, handbags and jewelry.

Former U.S. attorney McGregor Scott is working with the state Employment Development Department to coordinate investigations into fraud related to pandemic relief. He says the $25 million is the largest known single intended haul in California.

Yet it and the $5 million actual loss remains a fraction of the more than $20 billion in unemployment benefits that authorities believe has been stolen since March 2020.

