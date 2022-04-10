Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Fire destroys Northern California Home Depot store

Orange flames burning
Storyblocks Enterprise
File: Image of flames
Orange flames burning
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 15:30:25-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A weekend fire has gutted a Home Depot store in the San Francisco Bay Area but no injuries are reported.

Fire officials say the fire erupted at about 5 p.m. Saturday at the store in South San Jose.

It sent people fleeing from the store, sent up a huge plume of smoke and prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents because of unhealthy air.

The fire began in a lumber area and fed on flammable materials and chemicals. It took six hours to contain.

About 100 firefighters fought the flames and protected nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png