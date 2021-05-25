Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passenger on California flight

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Southwest Flight Attendant Assault
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:20:41-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants’ union, Lyn Montgomery, said Tuesday that she wants more air marshals and a tougher stance against disruptive passengers.

The attack happened Sunday after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego. Southwest says the passenger was taken into custody.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7