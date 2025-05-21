Watch Now
Flight evacuated, 1 arrested following reports of a bomb threat on jetliner at San Diego airport

Gregory Bull/AP
A Hawaiian Airlines airplane sits on the tarmac after an evacuation on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Airplane Evacuation
SAN DIEGO (AP) — One person was arrested following reports of a possible bomb threat on a Hawaiian Airlines flight set to take off from San Diego International Airport, leading to the evacuation of the plane, officials said.

The Airbus A330 bound for Honolulu had just pushed back from the gate around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when “a flight attendant informed the flight’s captain that a passenger reported a possible bomb onboard,” according to a statement from Port of San Diego Harbor police.

The captain called police and SWAT officers, and the FBI responded to search the aircraft. Nothing suspicious was found, and there was no threat to travelers, the police statement said.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that “a guest was overheard making a threat to the safety of our aircraft” and the captain alerted authorities as a precaution.

“An arrest has been made,” Port of San Diego spokesperson Brianne Mundy Page said in an email. There was no immediate information about a suspect or possible charges, but Page said more details would be released later Monday.

All 293 people aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 were evacuated and transported by bus to a safe area.

The plane was cleared by law enforcement and the passengers were able to reboard. It departed for Honolulu around 2:15 p.m., the airline later said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
