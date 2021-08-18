Former Rep. Doug Ose drops out of California recall race after medical emergency

(KGTV) – Gubernatorial recall candidate Doug Ose announced Tuesday that he is ending his campaign to become California’s governor.

The 66-year-old former congressman said he was treated for a heart attack over the weekend after experiencing a “sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”

Ose added: “While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what is: my campaign for governor is over.”

Despite ending his campaign, Ose is urging voters to vote in favor of the recall election.

California's recall election is set for Sept. 14.