Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In this Oct. 13, 2010, file photo then U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Lincoln, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 3:47 AM, Jul 27, 2021
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

A tweet on Boxer’s verified Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone, and jumped in a waiting car.

The 80-year-old was not seriously injured.

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer’s son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney.

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery occurred in the area, but didn’t identify the victim.

Boxer served as senator from California from 1993 until 2017.

