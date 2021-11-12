Watch
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
FILE - In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. A judge this week could end the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years. (AP Photo/File
Jamie Spears, Britney Spears
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:22:14-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ independence day may have arrived. At a hearing in Los Angeles Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and money for nearly 14 years.

With no significant opposition, it appears likely Judge Brenda Penny will dissolve the legal arrangement. But the judge has not signaled what she will decide.

Penny gave a major win to Spears at a September hearing when she suspended her father from the conservatorship.

Spears' attorney has vowed to pursue an investigation of James Spears' handling of the conservatorship even if it ends.

