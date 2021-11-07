Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Freeway shooting in Oakland kills toddler asleep in car seat

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:09 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 12:09:26-05

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A freeway shooting in Oakland killed a toddler who may have been hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat.

The California Highway Patrol says the 23-month-old boy was riding in a Lexus sedan when the car was struck by gunfire on Interstate 880 Saturday afternoon.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The CHP shut a section of the freeway to investigate, and the evidence suggests the victims were not targeted but got caught in the crossfire.

A family friend told KRON-TV the boy, named Jasper Wu, was riding to his home in Fremont and his mother was driving the car.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png