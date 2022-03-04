Gas prices surge past $5 in Los Angeles for first time ever

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Some drivers are now paying $6 per gallon in parts of the United States. And gas prices in Los Angeles surged to $5 a gallon for the first time, ever.

Triple-A reports California's average price hit $5.01 on Thursday. That's a price jump of over eight cents in one day - the largest single increase since 2015.

Bakersfield's average gas prices spiked 5 cents in the past week setting a record price of $4.68 on Feb. 21st, according Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. The previous record of $4.66 was set Nov. 29th, 2021.

The White House blames the higher prices solely on the Russian war in Ukraine. But many Republicans insist the Biden administration's policies against more drilling at home are also to blame.

And despite the surge in prices, some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want even tougher restrictions on Russian supplies.