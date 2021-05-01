Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft makes 2nd test flight

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Hartman/AP
The Stratolaunch aircraft, a six-engine jet with the world's longest wingspan lands at Mojave Air and Space Port during craft's second flight, Thursday, April 29, 2021in Mojave, Calif. The gigantic aircraft has flew for the second time in two years. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)
Stratolaunch
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 12:31:24-04

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft has flown for the second time in two years.

The six-engine jet with the world’s longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and Space Port Thursday morning and landed safely about three hours later.

Named Roc, the twin-fuselage aircraft has a wingspan of 385 feet. It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019.

Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches.

New owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7