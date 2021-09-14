Watch
GOP pushes fraud claims before California recall

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Republican conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, left, listens as former actress and activist Rose McGowan speaks during as the pair hold a news conference at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Elder is running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. McGowan, who is known for her role in the "Scream" movie franchise, was one of the earliest of dozens of women to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, making her a major figure in the #MeToo movement. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Larry Elder, Rose McGowan
Posted at 6:41 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:41:49-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans led by former President Donald Trump are raising unsubstantiated claims that California's recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is rigged.

That messaging poses a problem for Republican Party officials, who are encouraging everyone to vote while maintaining concerns about the state's election security.

GOP officials have vowed to watch over the race and possibly sue to challenge any irregularities.

As of Saturday, 7.8 million ballots have been cast, or 35% of registered voters.

The secretary of state says California has the nation's strictest voting system security requirements.

Much of the GOP criticism of California’s elections has focused on the wide use of mail-in ballots.

