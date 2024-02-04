Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara Counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency for eight California Counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, due to the early February storm.

The storm is expected to continue for several days 'threatening life and safety, public and private property and structures, and other critical infrastructure'

The governor's proclamation says 'the numerous wildfires over the last several years throughout southern California counties have caused massive burn scars, exacerbating the potential for precipitation to cause mud and debris flows...I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist... because of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond.'

The emergency proclamation will activate the California National Guard to provide support to operations.

California Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, and CHP will work with the counties to rapidly deploy resources and address any emergency needs.

The other counties include Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura Counties.

