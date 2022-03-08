Watch
Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday

FILE — California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils his proposed $286 billion 2022-2023 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Newsom will deliver his annual State of State address, Tuesday, March 8. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 17:14:32-05

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to deliver his annual State of the State address on Tuesday.

The speech will give Newsom a statewide platform to share his increasingly optimistic message for the nation's most populous state.

After years of mask mandates and lockdowns, Newsom has been setting an upbeat tone in recent weeks as he prepares to run for reelection this year.

Newsom is dealing from a position of strength, having easily beat back a recall effort in 2021 that caused some of his Republican rivals to decide not to challenge him this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
