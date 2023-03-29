Gov. Newsom announces $736M in homekey funds for housing and homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the availability of approximately $736 million in homekey funding for local governments to build or purchase housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.

According to the governor's press office release, "homekey," is a statewide effort led by the governor to rapidly house individuals experiencing homelessness has created nearly 12,800 homes.

To date, homekey has created 12,774 permanent and interim homes through 210 projects across the state. This additional homekey investment provides an opportunity to extend and scale up efforts to swiftly expand and sustain housing.

“At a time when more housing is desperately needed, homekey is proving that we can build faster, and at a fraction of conventional construction costs," Gov. Newsom said in a press release. "My administration has made available an unprecedented $3.4 billion to date for homekey to use at the local level to address housing and homelessness."

Administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, approximately $736 million in grant funding is available to cities, counties, or other local public entities, such as housing authorities or federally and non-federally recognized Indian tribes within California. Funds are available as part of homekey grants, round 3, notice of funding availability.

Due to the previous oversubscription of homekey, eligible applicants are encouraged to submit their completed application as soon as possible.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development will accept applications on a continuous, over-the-counter basis from the release of the homekey grants, round 3, notice of funding availability through July 28, or until the available funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.

