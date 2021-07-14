Gov. Newsom highlights "historic" state rent relief program

Gov. Gavin Newsom met with California residents on Wednesday morning, to highlight the state's rent relief program as it gains momentum.

Gov. Newsom was at a community services center in Bell Gardens on July 14, a city in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. He spoke with people who were applying for state rent relief.

The rent relief is an arm of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, the biggest economic recovery package in state history. Gov. Newsom signed the bill on July 12.

Included in the plan is $5.2 billion to cover all back-rent and several months of future rent for income-qualified tenants. $2 billion is budgeted for past-due water and utility bills and tenant legal assistance.

The Governor's Press Office says that the supports go hand in hand with Gov. Newsom's extension of the state's eviction moratorium.

"We're laser-focused on getting this assistance out the door as quickly as possible," said Gov. Newsom, "and providing supports across the board to help Californians get back on their feet."

He described the state aid as historic.

"We're protecting millions of struggling Californians worried about keeping a roof over their heads or making next month's mortgage," the governor said.

California's COVID-19 Rent Relief program has received 108,801 applications so far, the Governor's Press Office says. Renters and landlords can visit the Housing is Key website to apply for relief.

On July 9, Gov. Newsom signed a $123.9 billion education package.