Governor Gavin Newsom pushes rent forgiveness as part of 'California Comeback' plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Paying rent became a major part of the issues brought about by the pandemic. But now, Governor Gavin Newsom says state leadership is taking steps to help people move forward from financial hardships.

"The state of California is proposing in our new budget to take care of 100% of your rent, your back rent, going back into the previous year and helping you moving forward, a hundred percent."

All this comes as part of the governor's 'California Comeback' plan.

The state reported a massive budget surplus during the pandemic. Now leaders say they are using the extra funds to help the economy and get the state get back on track.