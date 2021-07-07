Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Governor Newsom kicks off $1B statewide cleanup plan

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom joins a cleanup effort in Los Angeles. Newsom on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, launched a $1.1 billion plan to clean trash and graffiti from California's highways, roads and other public spaces, in an effort he said will beautify the state and create 11,000 jobs.
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 17:49:53-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has kicked off California's $1.1 billion plan to clean trash and graffiti from California’s highways, roads and other public spaces.

He says the effort will beautify the state and create as many as 11,000 jobs.

Newsom said Wednesday that at-risk youth and people who were formerly homeless or formerly incarcerated will be given priority for the jobs created by the three-year program.

The cleanup comes amid growing frustration with homeless encampments that have sprouted under highway overpasses and near freeway exit and entry ramps in recent years. Many are crammed with discarded sofas, mattresses and other trash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today