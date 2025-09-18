Governor Newsom prepares California for lightning threat as wildfire risk rises

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that California is bracing for a storm system and is deploying resources in preparation.

CAL FIRE is ramping up staffing levels, particularly in the wake of last month's lightning that caused over 110,000 strikes and burned nearly 29,000 acres.

The National Weather Service predicts thunderstorms through next week, with a high chance of dry lightning, which can spark new fires.

CAL FIRE says they are preparing with more staffing, additional resources in both Northern and Southern California, including extra fire crews, reserve engines, and command centers.

CAL FIRE Chief Joe Tyler urges Californians to stay alert and follow safety measures, including seeking shelter during storms and reporting any signs of smoke or fire immediately.

For wildfire preparedness, community members are encouraged to pack emergency go-bags and sign up for local alerts.

For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org or www.fire.ca.gov.