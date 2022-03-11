Watch
Grassley: 'Credible' allegations LA mayor was aware of abuse

FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles International Airport on May 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. The senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Thursday, March 10, 2022, he has received "numerous credible allegations" that Garcetti was aware of sexual harassment and assaults of city employees committed by his close friend and adviser, but did nothing to stop the misconduct, documents showed Thursday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Posted at 6:14 PM, Mar 10, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee says he has received “numerous credible allegations” that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was aware his close adviser sexually harassed city employees, but did nothing to stop the misconduct.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says he intends to object to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India, which has been languishing in the Senate since July.

Garcetti's office says in a statement that “repeating a malicious falsehood will never turn a lie into the truth.”

A lawsuit charges that the Garcetti adviser frequently sexually harassed one of the mayor’s police bodyguards.

