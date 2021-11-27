Watch
Guard kills person wielding a knife at Marine depot in San Diego

Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 27, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a guard has shot and killed a knife-wielding person at the entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

The shooting occurred at around noon Friday at a depot gate that's used for visitors. The depot says a car tried to enter the depot through a gate that has security checkpoints.

Guards ordered the car to stop but the driver then got out and approached with a knife and what authorities describe as "hostile intent." The driver was shot and died at the scene.

Since the shooting took place on federal property, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is handling the investigation.

