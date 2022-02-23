Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Guilty pleas tossed in California federal officer slaying

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This June 7, 2020, file booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo. Carrillo an Air Force sergeant accused of killing two law enforcement officers in California last year was part of a rightwing militia known as the Grizzly Scouts that held firearms trainings, scouted protests, and laid out terms of "war" against police, a newspaper reported Monday, June 7, 2021. (Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Police Killings-California Militia
Posted at 7:26 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 10:26:01-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out guilty pleas by three members of the Grizzly Scouts anti-government militia who are accused of destroying records in the deadly shooting of a federal security officer in Oakland.

KGO-TV says the judge on Tuesday threw out last year's deal that recommended a year or less in prison, saying the men were “dedicated” to killing law enforcement officers. Their trial is set for June.

Prosecutors say the men conspired to obstruct justice in the investigation of Steven Carrillo, an ex-Air Force officer who pleaded guilty last month to murder.

Authorities say Carrillo gunned down David Patrick Underwood as he stood in front of the Oakland federal building in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png