Gunshot kills boy in Southern California road-rage attack

Posted at 6:13 PM, May 21, 2021
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother’s car on a Southern California freeway has been shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Friday on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

The California Highway Patrol told KTLA that the road-rage incident occurred between the boy's mother and another motorist who opened fire. The boy died at a hospital.

The CHP is asking for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.

