Halloween Horror Nights returning to Universal theme parks

John Raoux/AP
FILE In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, the character Barb appears in grand, gory style in the Stranger Things haunted house during Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. Universal said Friday, July 24, 2020, it wouldn’t be hosting the celebration of all things scary at its Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood so that it could focus on operating its theme parks for daytime guests under pandemic restrictions. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 15, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After a pandemic-related absence of a year, Halloween Horror Nights are back with haunted houses based on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Bride of Frankenstein” planned for Universal theme parks in California and Florida.

The company said Thursday that Halloween Horror Nights would return to Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 3 and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9. Both celebrations of all things scary will last through Oct. 31.

Halloween Horror Nights were canceled last year at the California and Florida parks because of the spreading coronavirus — and the fact that it’s difficult to scare the wits out of someone while socially distancing.

