Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast will be closed during the next storm system, as officials warn of potential debris flows in the Timber and Plaskett Fire burn scar areas.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, and includes 46 miles of the highway between Nepenthe and Ragged Point.

According to Caltrans, crews will assess the condition of the roadway on Thursday morning and determine whether it's safe to reopen the highway.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 101 as an alternate route.

Monterey County has also activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions along Highway 1 in the wildfire burn scar areas.

In August, the Timber and Plaskett fires burned a combined 55,000+ acres along the Big Sur coast.